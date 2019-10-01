UrduPoint.com
Safety Measures Real Issue, Not Dengue Larvae Detection: Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:28 PM

Safety measures real issue, not dengue larvae detection: Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha has said that detection of dengue larvae is not a real issue, but adopting the safety measures against the infected dengue mosquito

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha has said that detection of dengue larvae is not a real issue, but adopting the safety measures against the infected dengue mosquito.

Speaking at a media briefing at Staff Club of NMU here on Tuesday, he said that Nishtar University and hospital administrations were working day and night to tackle the situation developed by dengue.

MS Dr Shahid Bokhari, AMS Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada, Dr Amjad Chandio, Dr Tariq Jamil, Dr Irfan Arshad, Dr Abdul Qadir, Dr Masood-ul-Hiraj, Dr Shahid Rao and others were present.

He said that no case of dengue reported from Multan so far and of 38 patents admitted at isolation ward of Nishtar hospital, 28 have been tested positive adding that all of them belong to other cities including Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Muzaffargarh etc.

When a patient who belonged to Sheikhupura was asked about moving to Multan, he said that treatment facilities at Nishtar hospital were best; that was why he came there, the VC said.

Dr Pasha said that Nishtar Hopsital had 50 beds at isolation ward and another 30 at Disaster Management unit at Accidents & Emergency Ward adding that the health facility sprawled over 150 acre piece of land where 600 families of doctors, paramedics, nurses, minor staffers were residing.

We have taken all necessary steps to prevent them all from disease in addition to general public, the VC said and added that sewage system of Nishtar was 70 years old and it would take fund and time to resolve its issues.

He informed that they arranged awareness lectures and training programmes for MBBS students and nurses who are our ambassadors for spreading messages of treatment and prevention against dengue.

Dr Pasha stated that Nishtar hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Shahid Bokari in person reached the spot where there was a possibility of larvae growth to check cleanliness and precautionary measures being carried out by staffers.

"We are working like a team and are leaving no stone unturned to fight dengue with government," the VC said adding that the misconception about dengue should be clarified now.

He lauded district administration specially Commissioner Multan Division, Iftikhar Ali Sahu efforts for eradicating dengue.

