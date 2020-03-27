UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa: First 2 Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Top 1,000

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

S.Africa: first 2 coronavirus deaths, cases top 1,000

South Africa on Friday reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases breached the 1,000 mark, the government said

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa on Friday reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases breached the 1,000 mark, the government said.

"This morning we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

He said the two people died in the Western Cape province, as the country went under a nationwide 21-day lockdown that took effect at midnight.

The minister promised to release more details later "when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday's number and have tipped the 1,000 mark".

On Friday, the country reported 927 confirmed cases, a more than 30 percent jump from the previous day.

In a bid to halt the spread, some 57 million people have been ordered to stay at home during the three-week total lockdown.

But many people defied the order -- going about business as usual while some lined up outside food stores or queing up for transport at bus terminals on Friday morning.

Related Topics

Business Died South Africa From Government Million Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SAARC nations vow to jointly fight COVID-19, "Elec ..

3 minutes ago

PDMA KP supplies 5000 safety kits to district admi ..

3 minutes ago

Korean Air chief defeats 'nut rage' sister's chall ..

3 seconds ago

Domestic Violence Complaints in France Jump 32% Si ..

5 seconds ago

Coronavirus boosts demand for flour in Europe

6 seconds ago

US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemp ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.