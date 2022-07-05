UrduPoint.com

Salman Rafique, Emir Ozbey Visit PKLI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbey says he is feeling great happiness to visit PKLI.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique accompanied by Consul General of Turkey Mr. Emir ozbey visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also inquired about the quality of treatment from patients undergoing treatment at PKLI. Accompanied by the Consul General of Turkey, Mr. Emir ozbey, the delegation included DG Health Turkey Dr. Salimi Klik, Arsalan Zameer Khan and Focal Person Dr. Tareedullah among others. Khawaja Salman Rafique and Turkish Consul General also presided over the meeting. Dr. Saeed Akhtar attended the meeting through video link conference. Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said on this occasion that we welcome Consul General of Turkey Mr. Emir ozbey to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. PKLI is the brain child of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif's government created PKLI to provide international standard medical facilities to patients suffering from kidney diseases. The budget has been increased to facilitate the patients coming to PKLI. PKLI will provide more facilities to the patients. According to the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PKLI will provide international level facilities to the patients. Providing better health facilities to the people of Punjab is our first priority.

Consul General of Turkey, Mr. Emir Ozbey has said on this occasion that i am feeling great happiness to visit PKLI. We will cooperate with Punjab Health Department. We pay tribute to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for forming PKLI to facilitate the people of Punjab.

Dr. Faisal of PKLI has welcomed the Provincial Minister and Consul General of Turkey in the hospital.

