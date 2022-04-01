UrduPoint.com

Samoa Confirms 1st COVID-19 Related Death

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Samoa has confirmed its first COVID-19 related death as the number of COVID-19 cases is now surging in the island nation

SUVA, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Samoa has confirmed its first COVID-19 related death as the number of COVID-19 cases is now surging in the island nation.

According to Samoa's newspaper Samoa Observer on Friday, Samoa's Ministry of Health has confirmed that a 67-year-old male, who was a positive case, died on Wednesday with a pre-existing medical condition.

This is Samoa's first COVID-19 related death.

The ministry also confirmed that Samoa has reported 170 new positive cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the island nation to 1,831, with 1,408 active community cases.

