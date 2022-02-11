UrduPoint.com

Samoa Downgrades COVID-19 Alert Level

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Samoa downgrades COVID-19 alert level

Samoa downgraded on Friday its COVID-19 alert level from level 2 to level 1 after four of the 31 active COVID-19 cases in the island nation have fully recovered

SUVA, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:Samoa downgraded on Friday its COVID-19 alert level from level 2 to level 1 after four of the 31 active COVID-19 cases in the island nation have fully recovered.

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said that the two weeks of mandatory measures such as wearing masks became a norm and was necessary as part of the Samoan government's preventative measures, according to a local newspaper Samoa Observer.

She thanked the nation for the extensive support of the measures, which also included the closure of schools and the limit of public gatherings to 30 people.

School classes will be resumed across the country and the ban on children under 12 years of age from public places is to be lifted. The ban on nightclubs, bars and restaurants in the island nation has also been lifted under the level 1 alert.

She said that local travel by sea or air in Samoa has resumed while overseas travels is subject to cabinet endorsement.

The country was exposed to its biggest COVID-19 spike when infected passengers arrived from Brisbane, Australia last month.

Samoa reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in February last year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Brisbane Alert Samoa February From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian CO ..

Kremlin Confirms Macron Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Test Before Meeting Put ..

37 seconds ago
 CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, ..

CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, provide quality education, he ..

3 minutes ago
 PM reviews progress of Naya Pakistan's flats in G- ..

PM reviews progress of Naya Pakistan's flats in G-13

3 minutes ago
 Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating ..

Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating 10,000m WR at Beijing 2022

3 minutes ago
 CTBCM's operations likely to start by May 1

CTBCM's operations likely to start by May 1

3 minutes ago
 Russia Submitted Request to Expand Consular Presen ..

Russia Submitted Request to Expand Consular Presence in Canada, Got No Clear Ans ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>