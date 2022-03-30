Samoa logs 129 new COVID-19 cases, restrictions eased in Tonga

Local health authorities in Samoa reported on Wednesday 129 new community cases, increasing the country's total COVID-19 cases to 1,439

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Local health authorities in Samoa reported on Wednesday 129 new community cases, increasing the country's total COVID-19 cases to 1,439.

Upolu, the second largest island in the South Pacific nation, continues to lead in terms of cases, and accounted for 97 percent of total confirmed community cases as of Tuesday, with the remaining 3 percent in Savai'i, the largest island, according to local newspaper Samoa Observer.

The health ministry's data showed that the COVID-19 infection rate is significantly higher among those aged 15-35. The data also showed an increasing infection rate among those aged 35-55.

A total of 18,010 rapid antigen tests have been administered in Samoa since the first community case was detected on March 17.

Meanwhile, in another South Pacific island nation of Tonga, Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said on Wednesday that the lockdown restrictions will be eased with businesses able to operate for three days starting on Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

This means businesses such as retail shops, petrol stations, banks and restaurants, which had already submitted operation processes to abide by COVID-19 protocols, can open from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time on these days.

The eased restrictions in Tonga will start from 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.