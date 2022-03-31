Samoa reports 172 new COVID-19 community cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Samoa reported 172 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the island nation to 1,665.

According to Samoa's newspaper Samoa Observer, the Samoa government's Press Secretariat said on Thursday that out of the 1,665 COVID-19 cases, 1,353 were active community cases.

Upolu, Samoa's second-largest island, accounts for 97 percent of the community cases with 3 percent in Savai'i, the largest island of Samoa. In terms of COVID-19 cases by locality, Upolu has reported 1,618 cases with Savai'i 47.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 18,805 rapid antigen tests (RATs) have been administered so far in Samoa since the first community case was detected on March 17 this year.

Currently, 69.1 percent of the island nation's eligible population has received their second dose, while 96.4 percent have received their first dose. And 13.8 percent of those aged 18 years and over in Samoa have received their booster shots.

Samoa reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in February last year.

The island nation is now in an Alert Level 3 nationwide lockdown which went into effect from March 17.