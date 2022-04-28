UrduPoint.com

Samoa Reports More Community Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Samoa reports more community cases of COVID-19

Samoa reported 644 new community cases of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of such COVID-19 cases in the South Pacific island nation to 8,923

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:Samoa reported 644 new community cases of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of such COVID-19 cases in the South Pacific island nation to 8,923.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that 91 percent of the new COVID-19 cases are from Upolu, Samoa's second largest island, with 8.9 percent in Savai'i, the largest island of Samoa.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant against the pandemic and adhere to public health advice such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance in public places and ensuring personal hygiene at all times.

The ministry also urged the public to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose as vaccination remains the best defence against COVID-19.

Currently, 92.3 percent of the people aged 18 and above in Samoa have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 67,244 people of the age group have received their booster dose.

Related Topics

Samoa All From Best

Recent Stories

Domestic season 2021-22 review concludes with day- ..

Domestic season 2021-22 review concludes with day-long seminar

21 minutes ago
 Chairperson NCSW call on Riaz Pirzada

Chairperson NCSW call on Riaz Pirzada

4 minutes ago
 Food Authority seals beverage unit in Swabi

Food Authority seals beverage unit in Swabi

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on three ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

4 minutes ago
 District Administration resolves water shortage p ..

District Administration resolves water shortage problems

4 minutes ago
 Malik Saad Club wins Ramzan Football Challenge Cup ..

Malik Saad Club wins Ramzan Football Challenge Cup

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.