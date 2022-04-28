Samoa reports more community cases of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Samoa reported 644 new community cases of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of such COVID-19 cases in the South Pacific island nation to 8,923

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:Samoa reported 644 new community cases of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of such COVID-19 cases in the South Pacific island nation to 8,923.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that 91 percent of the new COVID-19 cases are from Upolu, Samoa's second largest island, with 8.9 percent in Savai'i, the largest island of Samoa.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant against the pandemic and adhere to public health advice such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance in public places and ensuring personal hygiene at all times.

The ministry also urged the public to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose as vaccination remains the best defence against COVID-19.

Currently, 92.3 percent of the people aged 18 and above in Samoa have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 67,244 people of the age group have received their booster dose.