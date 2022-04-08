UrduPoint.com

Samoa Reports More COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Samoa reported 263 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the island nation's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 3,260

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health said on Friday that out of the 3,260 community cases, 1,712 are active cases.

About 96 percent or 3,132 of the community cases in Samoa are in Upolu, Samoa's second largest island, with the remaining 4 percent or 128 in Savaii, the largest island of Samoa.

Currently, the health authorities in Samoa have confirmed three COVID-19 related deaths with the first death happening on March 30 this year.

The newspaper also reported another three COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, but the three deaths have not been confirmed by the Samoan health authorities.

So far, a total of 29,630 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been administered in Samoa, which has lowered Alert level 3 nationwide lockdown to Alert level 2.

