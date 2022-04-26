UrduPoint.com

Samoa, Vanuatu Report More COVID-19-related Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

The two South Pacific island nations of Samoa and Vanuatu reported more COVID-19-related deaths over the past few days

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that the COVID-19-related death toll has risen to 16 in Samoa with the total number of community cases standing at 8,280 on April 24 this year.

The ministry added that from April 17 to April 24 this year, Samoa reported 2,214 more community cases of COVID-19, with 7,536 cases in the country's second-largest island of Upolu and 736 cases in the country's largest island of Savai'i.

Currently, 59,708 Rapid Antigen Testings (RATs) have been administered in the island nation.

A total of 92.3 percent of people aged 18 and above have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 67,244 people aged 18 and above have received their booster shots.

Meanwhile, in Vanuatu, the country has reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths. It has also recorded 6,860 COVID-19 cases.

