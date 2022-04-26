UrduPoint.com

Samoa, Vanuatu Report More COVID-19-related Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 03:17 PM

The two South Pacific island nations of Samoa and Vanuatu reported more COVID-19-related deaths over the past few days

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that the COVID-19-related death toll has risen to 16 in Samoa with the total number of community cases standing at 8,280 on April 24 this year.

The ministry added that from April 17 to April 24 this year, Samoa reported 2,214 more community cases of COVID-19, with 7,536 cases in the country's second-largest island of Upolu and 736 cases in the country's largest island of Savai'i.

The ministry also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing Samoa's COVID-19-related death toll to 16.

Currently, 59,708 Rapid Antigen Testings (RATs) have been administered in the island nation.

