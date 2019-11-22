UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samoa's Measles Death Toll Rises To 20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Samoa's measles death toll rises to 20

The death toll from a measles epidemic in Samoa has risen to 20 as the outbreak rages out of control, with hundreds of new cases emerging daily, official data released Friday showed

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The death toll from a measles epidemic in Samoa has risen to 20 as the outbreak rages out of control, with hundreds of new cases emerging daily, official data released Friday showed.

The government said there were 1,644 cases, with 202 diagnosed since Thursday, most affecting young children.

It said the number of deaths had hit 20, including 19 children aged under four years old.

An additional 11 children are critically ill in hospital.

Samoa has declared a state of emergency as it tries to contain the outbreak, launching a compulsory vaccination programme, closing schools and banning children from public gatherings.

Australia and New Zealand have sent medical specialists and supplies, while the UN children's agency UNICEF is distributing more than 110,000 doses of measles vaccine to Samoa's population of about 200,000.

Tonga and Fiji have also experienced outbreaks, although much less severe and without any deaths so far due to higher vaccination rates among the population.

UNICEF estimates Samoa's vaccination rate is 28-40 percent, while in Tonga and Fiji they are 99 percent and 81 percent respectively.

Related Topics

United Nations Young Tonga Samoa Fiji From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sports goods' exports dip over 3 percent

4 minutes ago

Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held in ..

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh opt to bat in India's first day-night T ..

4 minutes ago

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) produc ..

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas agenda focuses on women, girls specially: D ..

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.