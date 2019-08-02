UrduPoint.com
Sanofi & Aga Khan University Hospital Patients' Behbud Society Join Hands To Facilitate Cancer Patients

Fri 02nd August 2019

Sanofi-aventis Pakistan limited (Sanofi) and the Patients' Behbud Society (PBS) for Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) here on Friday announced a collaboration to support patients suffering from breast, head & neck and prostate cancer through a "Patient Access Program."

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):Sanofi-aventis Pakistan limited (Sanofi) and the Patients' Behbud Society (PBS) for Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) here on Friday announced a collaboration to support patients suffering from breast, head & neck and prostate cancer through a "Patient Access Program." The initiative is aimed at reducing the out-of-pocket financial burden on patients and allow sustainable access to Sanofi's original research oncology product.

Asim Jamal, the Managing Director, Sanofi Pakistan, addressing the MoU signing ceremony, said his organization a global healthcare company, shares responsibility with governments, healthcare organizations and other players to improve access to quality healthcare.

"Ensuring equitable access for all is a complex challenge, therefore we are constantly innovating for solutions that contribute to scaling up efficient health systems," he said.

Asim Jamal emphasized that the partnership between PBS and Sanofi would be particularly focused on promoting access to cancer therapy for eligible (mustehiq) patients.

Nadeem Mustafa Khan, President of Patients' Behbud Society on the occasion said the collaboration underlines the value that can be created by stakeholders in the healthcare sector by forging alliances that enhance access of quality life-saving therapies.

"Saving one patients life through this program will mean saving an entire family," he said.

He expressed his gratitude to Sanofi for helping PBS to bridge the gap between underserved populations and access.

"Over the years, PBS programs have also largely dispelled the notion that only the well-off can afford treatment at AKUH," he commented.

On the occasion PBS president mentioned that breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide and Pakistan ranks #1 in Asian countries with the highest incidence of breast cancer.

The rising incidence of head & neck and prostate cancer in Pakistan is also alarming therefore the need for such programs is crucial, said Nadeem Mustafa Khan.

With increasing number of patients and rising health costs, this collaboration will enable PBS to extend assistance to a greater number of patients than before and will benefit a significant number of breast, head & neck and prostate cancer patients undergoing treatmentat the Aga Khan University Hospital.

