Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Used As Booster Gives Good Immune Response - French Company

French pharma giant Sanofi said Wednesday that a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine booster produced jointly with its UK partner GlaxoSmithKline gave a good immune response during advanced human trials

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) French pharma giant Sanofi said Wednesday that a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine booster produced jointly with its UK partner GlaxoSmithKline gave a good immune response during advanced human trials.

"Neutralizing antibodies increased across all Primary vaccines received... in a 9- to 43-fold range and for all age groups tested, with a good safety and tolerability profile," a statement read.

The shot was administered to people who had received two doses of mRNA or virus-vector vaccines � AstraZeneca, J&J, Moderna, or Pfizer. The recruiting took place in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America from October to December when the Delta strain prevailed.

The companies plan to file booster data with regulatory authorities after the current Phase 3 of trials concludes, with results expected in the first quarter of 2022, Sanofi said.

