Sanofi, GSK Say Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Positive Results In Phase 2 Trial

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:51 PM

French pharma giant Sanofi and the UK's GSK reported on Monday positive results of phase 2 trials of their vaccine against the coronavirus

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) French pharma giant Sanofi and the UK's GSK reported on Monday positive results of phase 2 trials of their vaccine against the coronavirus.

The breakthrough comes after the companies reformulated the vaccine candidate following a poor immune response in older people during an earlier study in late 2020.

"The vaccine candidate elicited strong neutralizing antibody levels that were comparable to those generated by natural infection, with higher levels observed in younger adults," Sanofi said.

A single shot of the vaccine generated a high level of neutralizing antibodies in people who recovered from the coronavirus, suggesting strong potential for developing a booster vaccine.

"With these favorable results, we are set to progress to a global Phase 3 efficacy study," Sanofi's executive vice president Thomas Triomphe said.

Late-stage phase 3 trials will be conducted in over 35,000 adults from several countries in the coming months. They will assess the efficacy of two vaccine formulations against the Chinese and South African virus variants.

