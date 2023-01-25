UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Emphasizes Effective Implementation Thalassemia Legislation

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 08:24 PM

SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalassemia legislation

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has emphasized the need for effective implementation of thalassemia which was approved by the assemblies of three provinces of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has emphasized the need for effective implementation of thalassemia which was approved by the assemblies of three provinces of the country.

According to reports, five thousand children are suffering from thalassemia in the country every year, he said and added that assemblies of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have approved legislation for premarital screening, but implementation remains a major problem.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar on thalassemia for students at Dr.AM Shaikh Auditorium Hall on Wednesday organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Sindh Sartyoon Welfare Organization.

Dr. Marri said due to cooperation and conscious efforts of people in developed countries, the rate of diseases like thalassemia has decreased as required clinical tests have been declared mandatory in these countries.

Dr.Muhammad Iqbal a Social leader and Chairman of Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Care Center Karachi said his organization has conducted thalassemia tests of thousands of students in 200 universities and colleges in the country.

He informed thalassemia disease was very painful but we are making efforts to prevent this disease.

Former Member of Sindh Assembly Rasheeda Panhwer said majority of the population of the province belongs to the lower socio-economic class, who cannot afford the expenses of treatment and management of children suffering from thalassemia due to household needs and economic problems.

Social leader Zahida Detho said due to poverty in Sindh, common people are unaware of these types of diseases, especially in Thar.

The lack of nearby health facilities and awareness programmes are also increasing the diseases, she said.

Shahana Bhurgari President of Sindh Sartiyoon Welfare Organization said there was no proper prevention programme at the national level to deal with this disease in Pakistan including Sindh. However, some steps have been taken at the provincial level in this regard, she informed.

Among others, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Zartaj Memon and Shabeela Talpur also spoke on the occasion. During the event, a camp was also organized for the blood screening of the students.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Thar Tando Jam Event From Blood

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

10 minutes ago
 US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal V ..

US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal Valued at $400Mln - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Arts Council announces free training for young peo ..

Arts Council announces free training for young people interested in IT: Presiden ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal ..

Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviat ..

8 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan revie ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan reviews financial, economic situati ..

1 minute ago
 Iran Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on EU, UK - For ..

Iran Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions on EU, UK - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.