SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalassemia legislation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has emphasized the need for effective implementation of thalassemia which was approved by the assemblies of three provinces of the country.

According to reports, five thousand children are suffering from thalassemia in the country every year, he said and added that assemblies of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have approved legislation for premarital screening, but implementation remains a major problem.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar on thalassemia for students at Dr.AM Shaikh Auditorium Hall on Wednesday organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Sindh Sartyoon Welfare Organization.

Dr. Marri said due to cooperation and conscious efforts of people in developed countries, the rate of diseases like thalassemia has decreased as required clinical tests have been declared mandatory in these countries.

Dr.Muhammad Iqbal a Social leader and Chairman of Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Care Center Karachi said his organization has conducted thalassemia tests of thousands of students in 200 universities and colleges in the country.

He informed thalassemia disease was very painful but we are making efforts to prevent this disease.

Former Member of Sindh Assembly Rasheeda Panhwer said majority of the population of the province belongs to the lower socio-economic class, who cannot afford the expenses of treatment and management of children suffering from thalassemia due to household needs and economic problems.

Social leader Zahida Detho said due to poverty in Sindh, common people are unaware of these types of diseases, especially in Thar.

The lack of nearby health facilities and awareness programmes are also increasing the diseases, she said.

Shahana Bhurgari President of Sindh Sartiyoon Welfare Organization said there was no proper prevention programme at the national level to deal with this disease in Pakistan including Sindh. However, some steps have been taken at the provincial level in this regard, she informed.

Among others, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Zartaj Memon and Shabeela Talpur also spoke on the occasion. During the event, a camp was also organized for the blood screening of the students.