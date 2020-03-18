UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Calls For G20 Virtual Summit To Discuss Coronavirus Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Saudi Arabia calls for G20 virtual summit to discuss coronavirus epidemic

Saudi Arabia called for a virtual Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit next week to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia called for a virtual Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit next week to discuss the coronavirus epidemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.

The virtual summit aims to advance a coordinated response to the pandemic and its human and economic implications, according to a statement by G20.

The G20 will act, alongside international organizations, in any way deemed necessary to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, the statement said, adding that the G20 will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy.

The calling for the summit came after the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud stressed on Tuesday the importance of coordinating global efforts to combat the epidemic.

