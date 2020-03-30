UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 96 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia has announced the detection of 96 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,299

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia has announced the detection of 96 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,299.

Spokesman of Saudi Health Ministry Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aali disclosed in a press conference on Sunday evening that the confirmed cases covered many cities including 27 in Riyadh, 23 in Dammam, 14 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, seven in Makkah, five in Khobar, two in Dhahran, and one each in Qatif, Ras Tanoura, Saihat, Hafouf, Taif, Khamis Mushait and Tabuk.

The country has had 66 recoveries and eight fatalities following the virus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency said.

The Spokesman said of the four fatalities, two each were residents of Madinah and Jeddah.

Al-Aali added that there were eight critical cases in Madinah, two in Riyadh, and one in each of Dhahran and Hafouf.

He said the accumulated number of Coronavirus cases in the Kingdom was 1,299, addingthat 66 were recovered while eight died.

He disclosed that the laboratory tests reached 55,990 (1,730 tests per one million).

Related Topics

Jeddah Riyadh Died Saudi Tabuk Makkah Saudi Arabia Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

41 seconds ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

43 seconds ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

45 seconds ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

46 seconds ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

47 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to ensure availability of daily ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.