Saudi Arabia reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia has announced the detection of 96 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,299.

Spokesman of Saudi Health Ministry Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aali disclosed in a press conference on Sunday evening that the confirmed cases covered many cities including 27 in Riyadh, 23 in Dammam, 14 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, seven in Makkah, five in Khobar, two in Dhahran, and one each in Qatif, Ras Tanoura, Saihat, Hafouf, Taif, Khamis Mushait and Tabuk.

The country has had 66 recoveries and eight fatalities following the virus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency said.

The Spokesman said of the four fatalities, two each were residents of Madinah and Jeddah.

Al-Aali added that there were eight critical cases in Madinah, two in Riyadh, and one in each of Dhahran and Hafouf.

He disclosed that the laboratory tests reached 55,990 (1,730 tests per one million).