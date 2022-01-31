UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Enforce Booster Vaccination For Public Transport - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Saudi Arabia to Enforce Booster Vaccination for Public Transport - State Media

Public transport in Saudi Arabia will be off limits to those not booster-vaccinated against COVID-19 starting February 1, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Public transport in Saudi Arabia will be off limits to those not booster-vaccinated against COVID-19 starting February 1, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

Starting Tuesday, a valid booster vaccination certificate, downloaded from the official Saudi COVID-19 tracing mobile app Tawakkalna, will be required for using a taxi or a bus, renting a car, or buying a train, ship and plane ticket. The restriction applies to every citizen apart from those with medical exceptions.

Saudi Arabia has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases since December 2021. The country reported 4,211 new cases on Sunday, while the daily average for the preceding week was 4,500. The total number of cases has surpassed 687,000, with 8,940 deaths.

The kingdom has administered over 56.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Over 73.3% of citizens have received at least one dose, 68% have been fully vaccinated, and 21.6% received a booster dose.

Related Topics

Mobile Car Saudi Saudi Arabia February December Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Flawed economic model holding economy back: Mian Z ..

Flawed economic model holding economy back: Mian Zahid Hussain

45 seconds ago
 Rs78.225bn projects launched in Dir Lower during 2 ..

Rs78.225bn projects launched in Dir Lower during 2018-21

3 minutes ago
 London Trying to Head Aggressive Line in Europe Ov ..

London Trying to Head Aggressive Line in Europe Over Ukrainian Issue - Russian D ..

4 minutes ago
 Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championshi ..

Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022: Bilal, Haider reach U- ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ira ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iraq

6 minutes ago
 Berlin Proceeds From Fact That UK Justice Will Tak ..

Berlin Proceeds From Fact That UK Justice Will Take Note of Respect for Assange' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>