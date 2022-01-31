Saudi Arabia to Enforce Booster Vaccination for Public Transport - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Public transport in Saudi Arabia will be off limits to those not booster-vaccinated against COVID-19 starting February 1, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

Starting Tuesday, a valid booster vaccination certificate, downloaded from the official Saudi COVID-19 tracing mobile app Tawakkalna, will be required for using a taxi or a bus, renting a car, or buying a train, ship and plane ticket. The restriction applies to every citizen apart from those with medical exceptions.

Saudi Arabia has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases since December 2021. The country reported 4,211 new cases on Sunday, while the daily average for the preceding week was 4,500. The total number of cases has surpassed 687,000, with 8,940 deaths.

The kingdom has administered over 56.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Over 73.3% of citizens have received at least one dose, 68% have been fully vaccinated, and 21.6% received a booster dose.