Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 to remain in Kuwait until recovery: ministry

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry announced on Monday that one Saudi citizen, who was infected with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kuwait, will remain there until his full recovery.

The ministry said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that it would follow up his health treatment with the Kuwaiti Health Ministry, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organisation.

Kuwait announced on Monday that three, including a Saudi national, have been infected with the virus after their arrival in Iran. They are under medical observation and their health condition are stable.

Saudi Arabia called upon citizens to call the hotline 937 in case of any inquiry about the virus and to take information from official sources.