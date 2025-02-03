Open Menu

School Nutrition Program Briefing At CSA, Nutrient-rich Lunchboxes Distributed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM

School Nutrition Program briefing at CSA, nutrient-rich lunchboxes distributed

On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Food Authority conducted a briefing at Civil Services Academy for 240 officers of 52nd Common on School Nutrition Program. During the session, nutrient-rich lunchboxes were also distributed to children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Food Authority conducted a briefing at Civil Services academy for 240 officers of 52nd Common on school Nutrition Program. During the session, nutrient-rich lunchboxes were also distributed to children.

DG Food Authority Asim Javed, while addressing officers, shared concerning results from the preliminary screening of children. He revealed that a significant number of children are facing severe health issues with 11% suffering from serious conditions, 22% dealing with nutritional deficiencies and 36% being underweight for their age. Meanwhile, 18% of children were found to be overweight with 7% classified as obese. Disturbingly, 67% of otherwise healthy children are at risk due to poor food choices.

National Nutrition Survey further highlighted alarming statistics, showing that 25% of children are deficient in zinc, 30% lack iron, 40% suffer from stunting and 28% from wasting. These issues are exacerbated by improper dietary habits and lack of nutritional awareness.

Emphasizing the importance of mental and physical development for success, DG Asim Javed announced that School Nutrition Program will be expanded to 55,000 schools across Punjab. He urged parents to opt for home-cooked meals rather than junk food and stressed crucial role of media in raising awareness about the program’s benefits.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salma Butt, addressing the gathering, expressed her gratitude to Punjab Food Authority for their efforts. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sent me to you,” she said. “This is not just a parental issue but a national one.” She also lauded the DG Food Authority’s automated system and reiterated that good nutrition directly impacts academic performance.

Salma Butt stressed the importance of officers undergoing training at Civil Services Academy in leading the charge for a healthier future. “We cannot wait for the future; we must act today. Pakistan needs you,” she concluded.

Recent Stories

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters dur ..

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

5 minutes ago
 Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

4 minutes ago
 Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab Un ..

Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..

4 minutes ago
 PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

4 minutes ago
 German Winter Market-2025 event held

German Winter Market-2025 event held

4 minutes ago
 Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing ..

Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye

4 minutes ago
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential bui ..

One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion

26 minutes ago
 Inflation rate rises in Austria

Inflation rate rises in Austria

26 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to be included in seco ..

Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..

10 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to make decision on applic ..

LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March

10 minutes ago
 70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start ..

70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year

40 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visito ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health