Scientific inventions can resolve challenges of medical field: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid here on Wednesday said that only the latest scientific inventions could resolve challenges in the medical field.

Addressing the participants of 39th international scientific symposium of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), the minister said that a model project of screening hepatitis in district Nankana was being started.

She said preventive measures were being taken for coping with hepatitis, free treatment and medicines were being provided to 60 thousand patients under the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme. She also lauded the Primary and secondary healthcare system of Iran.

The minister said that record recruitment had been made to overcome the shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals of the Punjab, including rural and basic health centers. Merit was being ensured by introducing central induction system, she added.

Prof Ghaus-ud-Din Nabi briefed the importance and details of the symposium.

VC KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Dr Alfred Zafar, senior professors, faculty members, foreign professors and a large number of students were alsopresent.