UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientific Inventions Can Resolve Challenges Of Medical Field: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:26 PM

Scientific inventions can resolve challenges of medical field: Minister

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid here on Wednesday said that only the latest scientific inventions could resolve challenges in the medical field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid here on Wednesday said that only the latest scientific inventions could resolve challenges in the medical field.

Addressing the participants of 39th international scientific symposium of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), the minister said that a model project of screening hepatitis in district Nankana was being started.

She said preventive measures were being taken for coping with hepatitis, free treatment and medicines were being provided to 60 thousand patients under the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme. She also lauded the Primary and secondary healthcare system of Iran.

The minister said that record recruitment had been made to overcome the shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals of the Punjab, including rural and basic health centers. Merit was being ensured by introducing central induction system, she added.

Prof Ghaus-ud-Din Nabi briefed the importance and details of the symposium.

VC KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Dr Alfred Zafar, senior professors, faculty members, foreign professors and a large number of students were alsopresent.

Related Topics

Shortage Iran Punjab Rashid

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone opens &#039;Business Hub&#039; for ..

58 minutes ago

Ireland Test plans suffer further blow as Sri Lank ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces comprehensive development ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: Invitation XI v England scores

2 minutes ago

Russia Harvested 120.6Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2019 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.