UrduPoint.com

Scientists At Hong Kong University First In Asia To Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:05 PM

Scientists at Hong Kong University First in Asia to Isolate Omicron Coronavirus Variant

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have become the first in Asia to succeed in isolating the new Omicron coronavirus variant from clinical samples, the university said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Scientists at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have become the first in Asia to succeed in isolating the new Omicron coronavirus variant from clinical samples, the university said.

"Researchers at the Department of Microbiology at The University of Hong Kong have succeeded in the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant from clinical specimens. This is the first known research team in Asia that has succeeded in isolating the Omicron variant," the HKU said in a statement.

Following the isolation of the variant, scientists will now be able to develop vaccines against Omicron, which was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.

Scientists at HKU succeeded in isolating the variant on Monday night, four days after the first two Omicron cases were confirmed in Hong Kong on November 25. The team of researchers is now conducting experiments on the variant's transmissibility, immune evasion capability and pathogenicity.

So far, Hong Kong recorded three Omicron cases.

The new coronavirus variant was first reported to the WHO by South Africa last week. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible and dangerous than all previous strains.

Related Topics

World Hong Kong South Africa November All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withhe ..

ECP can initiate contempt case if funds are withheld: Dilshad

4 minutes ago
 Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring ..

Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring NOTE 11 Pro with MediaTek Hel ..

22 minutes ago
 US Confiscated $2.3 Mln in Cryptocurrency Obtained ..

US Confiscated $2.3 Mln in Cryptocurrency Obtained in Cyberattacks - Court Paper ..

7 minutes ago
 Sergey Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE ..

Sergey Lavrov to Meet Blinken on Sidelines of OSCE Summit in Stockholm - Russian ..

7 minutes ago
 The City School inaugurated the Raziuddin Shaikh A ..

The City School inaugurated the Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Ch ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crown ..

UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crowns past and illuminates future: ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.