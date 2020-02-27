(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Neurons die earlier than experts previously thought in Alzheimer's disease, and stopping the process could prevent the disease from ever developing, finds a new study from Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Japan

It causes a range of symptoms that begin with memory loss and confusion before progressing to difficulties with orientation, thinking, and speech.There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's, and the exact cause of the disease remains unclear.

However, scientists have found sticky clumps of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brains of people who have died of the disease. This protein has been a major target for research to date.So far, trials of drugs that target beta-amyloid have been unsuccessful.

Some scientists think that this is because the treatments have started too late.They believe that the process leading to Alzheimer's disease starts many years before diagnosis and that once people join clinical trials, it may be too late to help them.

The early stages of the disease, therefore, represent a critical window in which to intervene.From mouse to manIn the current research, which features in Nature Communications, the scientists measured neuronal death a key process underlying the symptoms of dementia in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease, as well as in people with MCI and those with Alzheimer's disease.

They measured how many neurons had died using a protein called HMGB1, which dying neurons release.

They measured the levels of this protein in the fluid surrounding the spinal cord of 26 people with MCI and 73 people with Alzheimer's disease.The researchers also carried out an innovative new test, using a new biomarker called pSer46-MARCKS to detect dying neurons at different stages of the disease in the brains of Alzheimer's disease model mice and people with MCI."Neuronal death is obviously very important in the development of Alzheimer's but is notoriously difficult to detect in real time because dying cells cannot be stained using chemical or immunohistological methods," explains the lead author of the study, Hikari Tanaka.A new treatment option?But what does this mean for patients? Excitingly, the researchers believe that their findings could lead to a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

"By showing that neuronal [death] is YAP-dependent and begins prior to the onset of most symptoms, we predict that novel Alzheimer's disease therapies will be developed," says Okazawa.To test a potential treatment, the team gave the mice gene therapy to replace the missing YAP protein.

The treatment stopped the animals' neurons from dying, improved cognitive function, and even prevented beta-amyloid plaques from forming.