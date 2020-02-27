UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Find New Way To Save Neurons In Alzheimer's Disease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:03 PM

Scientists find new way to save neurons in Alzheimer's disease

Neurons die earlier than experts previously thought in Alzheimer's disease, and stopping the process could prevent the disease from ever developing, finds a new study from Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Japan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Neurons die earlier than experts previously thought in Alzheimer's disease, and stopping the process could prevent the disease from ever developing, finds a new study from Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Japan.Research brings a new understanding of how Alzheimer's disease develops.Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia, and as many as 5 million people in the United States live with the disease.

It causes a range of symptoms that begin with memory loss and confusion before progressing to difficulties with orientation, thinking, and speech.There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's, and the exact cause of the disease remains unclear.

However, scientists have found sticky clumps of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brains of people who have died of the disease. This protein has been a major target for research to date.So far, trials of drugs that target beta-amyloid have been unsuccessful.

Some scientists think that this is because the treatments have started too late.They believe that the process leading to Alzheimer's disease starts many years before diagnosis and that once people join clinical trials, it may be too late to help them.

The early stages of the disease, therefore, represent a critical window in which to intervene.From mouse to manIn the current research, which features in Nature Communications, the scientists measured neuronal death a key process underlying the symptoms of dementia in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease, as well as in people with MCI and those with Alzheimer's disease.

They measured how many neurons had died using a protein called HMGB1, which dying neurons release.

They measured the levels of this protein in the fluid surrounding the spinal cord of 26 people with MCI and 73 people with Alzheimer's disease.The researchers also carried out an innovative new test, using a new biomarker called pSer46-MARCKS to detect dying neurons at different stages of the disease in the brains of Alzheimer's disease model mice and people with MCI."Neuronal death is obviously very important in the development of Alzheimer's but is notoriously difficult to detect in real time because dying cells cannot be stained using chemical or immunohistological methods," explains the lead author of the study, Hikari Tanaka.A new treatment option?But what does this mean for patients? Excitingly, the researchers believe that their findings could lead to a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

"By showing that neuronal [death] is YAP-dependent and begins prior to the onset of most symptoms, we predict that novel Alzheimer's disease therapies will be developed," says Okazawa.To test a potential treatment, the team gave the mice gene therapy to replace the missing YAP protein.

The treatment stopped the animals' neurons from dying, improved cognitive function, and even prevented beta-amyloid plaques from forming.

Related Topics

Drugs Died Cure Tokyo Lead Japan United States May From Million

Recent Stories

Major winner Lindberg makes history as teenager Ki ..

6 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says moon of Holy month of Ramazan will ..

17 minutes ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

19 minutes ago

First Coronavirus Case Registered in Estonia - Soc ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Summoned US Represen ..

6 minutes ago

Hyundai Mobis to enter global head-up display mark ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.