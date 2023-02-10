Screening for thalassemia before marriage should be ensured: Health Minister

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Friday said that screening test for thalassemia disease before marriage should be ensured in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Friday said that screening test for thalassemia disease before marriage should be ensured in the country.

During his visit to the Sundus Foundation, Shadman here, he said that the best medical facilities were being provided to children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases in Sundus Foundation. Taking preventive measures to control thalassemia disease in Pakistan had become an important need of the hour, he added. He said that the disease could be controlled through continuous screening.

Dr. Javed Akram said that the increase in the rate of thalassemia in Pakistan was alarming. "I wish Sundus Foundation and the University of Child Health Sciences will establish an agreement for the treatment of thalassemia children," the minister said.

He said complete treatment of thalassemia was only bone marrow transplant, adding that the children suffering from thalassemia disease could live a normal life only through bone marrow transplant.

Appreciating late Munoo Bhai for his services, the minister said that Munoo Bhai played a fundamental role for the improvement of Sundus Foundation.

He said that the government would continue to support Sundus Foundation. He paid tribute to the Sundas Foundation for providing best medical facilities to the children suffering from hemophilia and other blood diseases.

Earlier, the minister visited innocent children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases and distributed gifts among them. He also reviewed the lab, diagnostic center and other medical facilities at the Sundus Foundation.