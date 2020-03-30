UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screening Of Fishermen Held For Corona,4 Suspected Patients Shifted To Gwadar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Screening of fishermen held for corona,4 suspected patients shifted to Gwadar Hospital

The Pakistan Coast Guard screened as many as 4256 fishermen for corona virus in the sea and 4 suspected patients of the virus were taken to Gwadar Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guard screened as many as 4256 fishermen for corona virus in the sea and 4 suspected patients of the virus were taken to Gwadar Hospital.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, 600 personnel and officials of the force participated in the said operation utilizing 20 big and small boats.

The PCG also distributed ration bags among underprivileged population living in far flung areas of Balochistan Including Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani and Manora Karachi also.

Besides, awareness was also created among the masses about the outbreak of pandemic corona virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Gwadar Pasni

Recent Stories

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for C ..

5 minutes ago

PTI leaders condemn baton-charge at residents for ..

5 minutes ago

1600 people of Bahawalpur division quarantined: Co ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow under lockdown as global virus cases top 70 ..

5 minutes ago

Congo virus claims life of 50-year-old woman in Ka ..

5 minutes ago

All shops except medicine stores in Bannu to remai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.