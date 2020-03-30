Screening of fishermen held for corona,4 suspected patients shifted to Gwadar Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Coast Guard screened as many as 4256 fishermen for corona virus in the sea and 4 suspected patients of the virus were taken to Gwadar Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guard screened as many as 4256 fishermen for corona virus in the sea and 4 suspected patients of the virus were taken to Gwadar Hospital.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, 600 personnel and officials of the force participated in the said operation utilizing 20 big and small boats.

The PCG also distributed ration bags among underprivileged population living in far flung areas of Balochistan Including Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani and Manora Karachi also.

Besides, awareness was also created among the masses about the outbreak of pandemic corona virus.