UrduPoint.com

Second Dose Awaiting Persons To Get Due Jab Round The Week: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

Second dose awaiting persons to get due jab round the week: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday informed that the partially vaccinated indivudals could get their second jab through out the week without waiting for their scheduling message

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday informed that the partially vaccinated indivudals could get their second jab through out the week without waiting for their scheduling message.

The nerve center of country to fight Covid-19 pandemic, announced the important information for those who were eligible for the second dose of the vaccine, said a statement issued here.

"All people who have had their second dose scheduled can get their second dose from any vaccination center seven days a week without waiting for a message," it added.

It added that Sunday was set aside for the second dose.

Related Topics

Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of ..

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

2 minutes ago
 Centre supportive to allow KE to collect two KMC t ..

Centre supportive to allow KE to collect two KMC taxes, says CM Murad

38 seconds ago
 Blessed to have Pakistan, must do everything to ac ..

Blessed to have Pakistan, must do everything to achieve country of Quaid's dream ..

40 seconds ago
 183 newly promoted officials of Islamabad police p ..

183 newly promoted officials of Islamabad police pinned badges

41 seconds ago
 Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death a ..

Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death anniversary

45 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely

Partly cloudy weather likely

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.