Second dose awaiting persons to get due jab round the week: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday informed that the partially vaccinated indivudals could get their second jab through out the week without waiting for their scheduling message.

The nerve center of country to fight Covid-19 pandemic, announced the important information for those who were eligible for the second dose of the vaccine, said a statement issued here.

"All people who have had their second dose scheduled can get their second dose from any vaccination center seven days a week without waiting for a message," it added.

It added that Sunday was set aside for the second dose.