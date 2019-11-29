UrduPoint.com
Second Phase Of Anti-polio Campaign Launches In 11 Districts On Monday

Fri 29th November 2019

Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (EOC KP) will launch second phase of four days anti-polio campaign in 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday, in response to the polio cases and continuous virus circulation in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (EOC KP) will launch second phase of four days anti-polio campaign in 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday, in response to the polio cases and continuous virus circulation in the region.

Anti-polio campaign will start from Monday and will continue till Thursday December 5, 2019, which will be followed by catchup of missed children on the fifth day in Torghar, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolae Palas, Shangla, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Charsadda and Momand district, says a press release issued here on Friday.

In the entire 11 districts of KP, 1193615 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated by 5220 teams: comprising 4534 mobile teams, 453 fixed teams, 195 transit teams and 38 roaming teams.

The campaign is focused on reaching and vaccinating every child for stopping transmission of virus and outbreak in the region.

Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit said that anti-polio vaccines are the safest vaccine that saved millions of children from paralysis in other countries.

He said polio teams were tirelessly working to make vaccine available for children below the age of 5 years at the doorstep in every anti-polio campaign.

It is the responsibility of parents and caregivers to ensure administration of vaccine to their children and save their children, and the children in the surrounding, from circulating virus, lifelong paralysis and the hardships they might face due to it.

He said every child has right to live healthy and able live, therefore, parents/caregivers should think before deciding to put their children's future and health at the risk of crippling disease by missing or refusing the vaccination.

District Torghar reported 7 polio cases and District Shangla reported 1 polio case in 2019 so far.

Count of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rises to 66 during 2019 so far. Extensive measures have been taken to revamp program operational and communication efforts and vaccinate missed children in recent couple of months.

