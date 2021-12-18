UrduPoint.com

Second Phase Of RED Corona Vaccination Drive Ongoing In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:35 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The second phase of 'Reach Every Door' (RED) Corona vaccination campaign was successfully ongoing in the district under supervision of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

District Health Management team was creating awareness among people through conducting walks and seminars regarding RED campaign which would continue by December 31.

The health department was committed to make the second phase of the Red Corona campaign a success in any how and for this purpose more than 600 teams were taking part in " Red Corona Vaccination" campaign across the district and these teams were visiting door-to-door to vaccinate people against Corona.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has appealed the masses to must inoculate corona vaccine and safe their lives from the virus.

