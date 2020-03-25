Second positive case of coronavirus reported

Another person on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hyderabad, taking to total number of cases in city to two (of which first patient has been cured and discharged) A young man having travel history was brought to civil hospital from Latifabad area of Hyderabad and he was tested as COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, hospital sources said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Another person on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hyderabad, taking to total number of cases in city to two (of which first patient has been cured and discharged) A young man having travel history was brought to civil hospital from Latifabad area of Hyderabad and he was tested as COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

Talking to APP, the Additional Medical Superintendent LU hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shoukat Lakho also confirmed that one more positive case has been reported in civil hospital and patient was admitted at isolation ward of the hospital.