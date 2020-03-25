UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Positive Case Of Coronavirus Reported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Second positive case of coronavirus reported

Another person on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hyderabad, taking to total number of cases in city to two (of which first patient has been cured and discharged) A young man having travel history was brought to civil hospital from Latifabad area of Hyderabad and he was tested as COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, hospital sources said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Another person on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hyderabad, taking to total number of cases in city to two (of which first patient has been cured and discharged) A young man having travel history was brought to civil hospital from Latifabad area of Hyderabad and he was tested as COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

Talking to APP, the Additional Medical Superintendent LU hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shoukat Lakho also confirmed that one more positive case has been reported in civil hospital and patient was admitted at isolation ward of the hospital.

Related Topics

Young Hyderabad Man From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Charles tests positive for novel Coronaviru ..

12 minutes ago

Junior Asia Hockey Cup postponed

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) close down its office ..

2 minutes ago

DC urges philanthropists to enhance cooperation

2 minutes ago

Mali declares first coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan relaxes regulations on impo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.