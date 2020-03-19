UrduPoint.com
Second US Congressman Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:41 PM

A second US congressman tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday not long after Florida Republican Mario Diaz-Balart became the first to announce being infected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) A second US congressman tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday not long after Florida Republican Mario Diaz-Balart became the first to announce being infected.

Democratic Representative of Utah Ben McAdams released a statement in which he said that his tests had come back positive after returning from Washington on Saturday and self-isolating following flu-like symptoms.

"On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19... Today I learned that I tested positive," McAdams said in a statement.

The congressman added that he will continue working from home and making necessary communications by telephone.

Unlike Diaz-Balart, McAdams only self-isolated upon returning from Washington to state capital Salt Lake City. Diaz-Balart remains in the US political capital.

Congress has recently been in session to vote on a number of key measures in line with the national emergency declared earlier by President Donald Trump.

