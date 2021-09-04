Second vaccine approved for Aussie adolescents on record day of COVID-19 infections

Australia's medical regulator has approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 spread

CANBERRA, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Australia's medical regulator has approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 spread.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Saturday announced that provisional approval for the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, which was granted for Australians aged 18 and over in mid-August, has been extended down to individuals aged 12 years and older.

The recommended dose and dose interval is the same as that for the adult population -- two full doses given 28 days apart, according to TGA.

It joins the Pfizer mRNA jab as the second vaccine approved for Australian adolescents.

On Saturday morning, Australia reported a record 1,755 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19, the third day in a row for a new record number.

Of the new cases, 1,533 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, where the state health department also recorded four deaths on Saturday morning.

"There have been 123 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021," said the statement the from NSW Health.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported 32 new cases - its most in recent days - on the 23rd day of a lockdown that is due to end on Sept. 17.

Of the new cases in the Australian capital at least 19 were in the community during their infectious period.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the number was of concern.

"These headline numbers are not what we wanted today," he told reporters.

"One of the challenges, and the reasons for people being infectious in the community often for even just a day more than they should be is that they're waiting to come forward for testing."