UrduPoint.com

Second Vaccine Approved For Aussie Adolescents On Record Day Of COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:59 PM

Second vaccine approved for Aussie adolescents on record day of COVID-19 infections

Australia's medical regulator has approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 spread

CANBERRA, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Australia's medical regulator has approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 spread.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Saturday announced that provisional approval for the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, which was granted for Australians aged 18 and over in mid-August, has been extended down to individuals aged 12 years and older.

The recommended dose and dose interval is the same as that for the adult population -- two full doses given 28 days apart, according to TGA.

It joins the Pfizer mRNA jab as the second vaccine approved for Australian adolescents.

On Saturday morning, Australia reported a record 1,755 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19, the third day in a row for a new record number.

Of the new cases, 1,533 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, where the state health department also recorded four deaths on Saturday morning.

"There have been 123 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021," said the statement the from NSW Health.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported 32 new cases - its most in recent days - on the 23rd day of a lockdown that is due to end on Sept. 17.

Of the new cases in the Australian capital at least 19 were in the community during their infectious period.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the number was of concern.

"These headline numbers are not what we wanted today," he told reporters.

"One of the challenges, and the reasons for people being infectious in the community often for even just a day more than they should be is that they're waiting to come forward for testing."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Australia Young Sydney Same Wales June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine D ..

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan To Address Fo ..

7 minutes ago
 PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021- ..

PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021-22

9 minutes ago
 Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denie ..

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim: Sources

27 minutes ago
 Three districts of Hazara declared high disease pr ..

Three districts of Hazara declared high disease prevalence after surge in Corona ..

40 seconds ago
 Divisional Price Control Committee meets

Divisional Price Control Committee meets

42 seconds ago
 Nobel Laureate Calls on Paris Climate Deal Parties ..

Nobel Laureate Calls on Paris Climate Deal Parties to Target Consumption Emissio ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.