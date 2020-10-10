Second wave of COVID-19 possible to persist in Nov-Dec: DG health

Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Saturday predicted that a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection is expected in November-December and urged to take timely precautions seriously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Saturday predicted that a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection is expected in November-December and urged to take timely precautions seriously.

Talking to a private news channel, DG health urged nation to follow COVID-19 social distancing rules, saying that we could prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the winter if we should continue public vigilance.

He pointed out how people have been relaxed, no longer they wear masks and have abandoned social distancing at crowded places.

He said the government had gradually eased lockdown, but at the same time it has focused on the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

"People must understand that we are going to live with this virus for a fairly long time, he said, adding, the war against this virus is not over yet".

National Command and Operation Center(NCOC) has also directed all provinces and federating units to start strict crackdown on SOP violations, he said, adding, we must not allow irresponsible behavior to put the health of everyone at risk.

He feared that we all know if the number of cases would increase there will be more restrictions on our lifestyle, adding, businesses will be closed and ultimately people who are very vulnerable will be put at great risk, so it is in everyone's interest to stick to the rules and head off a second wave expected in winter season.