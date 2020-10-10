UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Wave Of COVID-19 Possible To Persist In Nov-Dec: DG Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

Second wave of COVID-19 possible to persist in Nov-Dec: DG health

Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Saturday predicted that a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection is expected in November-December and urged to take timely precautions seriously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Saturday predicted that a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection is expected in November-December and urged to take timely precautions seriously.

Talking to a private news channel, DG health urged nation to follow COVID-19 social distancing rules, saying that we could prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the winter if we should continue public vigilance.

He pointed out how people have been relaxed, no longer they wear masks and have abandoned social distancing at crowded places.

He said the government had gradually eased lockdown, but at the same time it has focused on the enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

"People must understand that we are going to live with this virus for a fairly long time, he said, adding, the war against this virus is not over yet".

National Command and Operation Center(NCOC) has also directed all provinces and federating units to start strict crackdown on SOP violations, he said, adding, we must not allow irresponsible behavior to put the health of everyone at risk.

He feared that we all know if the number of cases would increase there will be more restrictions on our lifestyle, adding, businesses will be closed and ultimately people who are very vulnerable will be put at great risk, so it is in everyone's interest to stick to the rules and head off a second wave expected in winter season.

Related Topics

Same All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

15 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

29 minutes ago

Texas judge blocks governor order limiting ballot ..

3 minutes ago

More than 10 million virus cases in Latin America, ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

3 minutes ago

OPPO calls out youth to take sides in its Asim Azh ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.