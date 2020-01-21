UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Calls For Coordinated Efforts To Check Spread Of Dengue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:41 PM

Secretary Health Punjab Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Tuesday said that dengue could be averted with active coordination among the government departments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Health Punjab Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Tuesday said that dengue could be averted with active coordination among the government departments.

Addressing concluding session of the two days dengue workers' workshop ,he said that dengue control activities and surveillance should continue even during the winter season.

The Secretary said that new Standard Operating Procedures(SOP"s) had been introduced in order to control the spread of dengue fever in the next years.

He said the government was providing maximum resources and facilitating the departments therefore, no negligence from any department would be tolerated.

He said the provincial government was fully active and closely watching the performance of all stakeholders.

Usman urged the officials to carryout indoor and outdoor surveillance timely from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Dengue Control Programme Punjab, Prof.

Dr. Waseem Akram asked the health department to adopt appropriate measures to combat the disease well in time,adding such training programmes enabled the participants to undertake dengue control measures effectively.

Dr. Waseem asked the participants to work with missionary zeal to protect lives of citizens and educate masses about dengue control precautionary measures.

He said that dengue and sanitation was interlinked adding "We can overcome dengue by keeping our environment clean."CEO, District Health Authority Dr Suhail Ahmed Chaudhry while speaking to the participants said that dengue was a fatal disease and it was our moral duty to contribute in getting rid of this disease by creating awareness at grass root level.

Commissioner Capt Muhammad Mehmood,Station commander Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards Brigader Izaj Qamar Kiani,Deputy Commissioner and officials of concerned departments attended the workshop.

