Secretary Gets Briefing On Corona Vaccination Campaign Targets

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Manan Monday took a briefing at the Deputy Commissioner office about targets of the corona vaccination campaign 'Reach Every Door' (RED)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Manan Monday took a briefing at the Deputy Commissioner office about targets of the corona vaccination campaign 'Reach Every Door' (RED).

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood and others attended the meeting.

The secretary said that he had been appointed as the in-charge of corona vaccination campaign for monitoring the set targets in the district, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the 'Reach Every Door' campaign had great significance for vaccination of citizens.

He directed the district administration and district health authority to utilise all available resources for the vaccination of citizens.

Secretary Saqib Manan also visited streets and reviewed the campaign. He also checked the record of vaccination.

Later, talking to the media, Saqib Manan appealed to people to get anti-corona vaccine doses and save them and their loved-ones.

DC Ali Shehzad said that about 600 health teams including outreach and fixed had been engaged with the campaign to achieve the desired results.

He said that the special campaign RED would continue till Nov 12.

