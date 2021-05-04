Secretary health inspects facilities in DHQ hospital Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Department Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Kohat and inspected facilities being provided to corona patients.

The secretary health was taken round to different wards, pharmacy, Corona Lab, ICU, CCU and other facilities in DHQ hospital of Kohat.

He issued directives on the spot for taking measures to increase staff strength in the hospital to cater to growing requirements in wake of the corona pandemic.

During the visit he was also briefed about oxygen, funds, capacity of Corona Laboratory and medical equipment in the hospital.

Additional DG Health Dr Ikram, ADC Kohat Bachir Ahmed AC Kohat and doctors accompany him.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Kohat led by MPA Zia Ullah Bangash and MNA and Chairman of parliamentary committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Afridi held meeting with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in his Peshawar office to discuss issues pertaining to funds for Liaqat Memorial Hospital of Kohat.

During the meeting the chief minister also assured of provision of more doctors, and medical instruments for hospitals in Kohat district.