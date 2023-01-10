Secretary Health KP inaugurates mobile lab at KMU

The Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Sultan Tareen on Tuesday said that he will talk to the federal government to make the Liver Transplant Institute being built in Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar functional as soon as possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Sultan Tareen on Tuesday said that he will talk to the Federal government to make the Liver Transplant Institute being built in Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar functional as soon as possible.

The outstanding services rendered by KMU in the field of clinical and basic medical sciences as well as public health during the last few years are commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of KMU Mobile Laboratory here Tuesday. He visited the Liver Transplant Institute and witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between KMU and Faisalabad Medical University for adopting of MBBS modular curriculum and completion of four-year degrees under the Higher education Commission scholarships scheme for Afghan students.

Afghan Consul General at Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Principal Punjab Medical College Faisalabad Muhammad Faisal Bilal Lodhi, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Pro vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, Dean PGMI Sahibzada Mahmud Noor, and Director KMU-IHPE Dr. Baraikhna Jameel, Heads of different institutions, faculty and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.

Aamir Sultan Tareen said that KMU has proved with its outstanding performance that it is not just a degree-granting institution, but a center for knowledge and research as well as tackling the serious health challenges faced by society.

He said that the KMU mobile lab will open new avenues to deal with any possible pandemics and outbreaks in remote areas and help the health department in this regard.

He thanked USAID for donating the mobile lab to KMU and hoped that this lab would help the people in the remote and backward areas of the province in the timely diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

He said that it is a matter of honor not only for KMU but for the entire province that the MBBS modular curriculum designed by KMU is being provided to Faisalabad Medical University after Bolan Medical University and it is another outstanding achievement under the leadership of its dynamic and young vice-chancellor.

Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah while addressing the event said that the joy he is feeling in participation of Pakistani and Afghan students in this joint event is indescribable. He said that educational institutions have a fundamental role in the formation of societies.

He said that the support given by the people of Pakistan to the Afghan people, especially to the refugees, is a practical example of brotherhood between the two countries.

Hafiz Mohibullah thanked KMU and the Government of Pakistan for providing educational facilities and scholarships to Afghan students in various fields and reiterated all possible support from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in establishing the proposed campus of KMU in Kabul.

Faisalabad Medical University vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, vice chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Principal Punjab Medical College Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Muhammad Faisal Bilal Lodhi, Dean PGMI Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Mahmud Noor and Dr. Barikhna Jameel also addressed the function while the chief guest later distributed certificates of completion of BS Paramedical Sciences degrees to the Afghan students in addition to the CHPE certificates amongst the course participants.