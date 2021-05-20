Secretary Health KP reviews mass vaccination campaign for Malakand division

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with regard to setting up Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) at the Commissioner Office her

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) ::Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with regard to setting up Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) at the Commissioner Office here.

Besides Brigadier Ahmed Kamal, District Health Officers from across the division, Covid Response Team and Civil Administration Support Team of Pakistan Army attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the corona epidemic situation in all the districts of the division, overall vaccination with regard to Covid-19 and progress in setting up of MVCs under the new strategy.

Presiding over the meeting, Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that they have entered an important stage with regard to vaccination and mass vaccination is being started in all the districts. The performance of hospitals, staff and district health departments in general vaccination is commendable, he said.

"We are speeding up the process of vaccination to protect the public from the deadly effects of Covid-19 and are setting up mass vaccination centers in all districts," said the Secretary. The Secretary Health also directed the DHOs to complete the arrangements for setting up of MVCs in their districts within a week. He said that the public response to the epidemic situation in Malakand Division and implementation of SOPs is commendable, public cooperation has reduced the epidemic pressure, and its, therefore, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is speeding up the vaccination process.

The mass vaccination facility will ease the vaccination process for public and tourists equally, he added. Reviewing the administrative matters and support of the Pak Army to the civil administration, Brigadier Ahmed Kamal said in the meeting that in the context of the decisions of the NCOC, the vaccination process is being gradually increased and in such situations the district departments need to be more efficient.

"We need to move forward with a comprehensive plan and the Pakistan Army will provide full support in this regard," Brig Ahmad Kamal said. Due to the growing trend of vaccination among the people, the establishment of MVCs was inevitable and the establishment of such centers will further facilitate the public in the process of vaccination, he added.

During the meeting, the Health Officer of Malakand Districts also discussed in detail the performance of the districts and later agreed on a plan of action for setting up of Mass Vaccination Centers within a week.