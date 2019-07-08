UrduPoint.com
Secretary Health Pays Surprise Visit To THQ Hospital

26 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional secretary for Primary and secondary health Suleman Ghani on Monday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter hospital, Gujar Khan and inquired after health of patients admitted in the hospital.

Suleman interacted with the patients and inquired about treatment and facilities being provided to them at the hospital.

He also visited the hospital's drug store and directed the administration to follow Standard Operating Procedure's (SOP's) else strict action would be taken against those found negligent.

The secretary asked the administration to provide maximum possible facilities to patients coming to hospitals as Punjab government was committed to bring a visible change in the health delivery system.

Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa and health officials of district health authority also accompanied the secretary.

