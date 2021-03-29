Secretary Health South Punjab for following COVID-19 SOPs strictly

UrduPoint.com
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Health and Population Welfare South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti Monday advised the public to follow coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) strictly as its third wave has intensified.

Talking to the media after opening five days' National Immunization Day (NID) Polio drive here, he stated that each one of us wear a mask, wash hands and keep social distancing as precautionary measures.

He underlined the need of urging others to abide by COVID-19 SOPs to avoid contracting the virus.

Later, he paid a visit to the coronavirus vaccination centre set up at Yadgar club. He asked about the facilities from the elderly people who had come for vaccination.

The secretary advised tiger force volunteers to create awareness among masses on global pandemic and polio.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Polio campaign at District Headquarters Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti informed that it was a crippling disease and we need a serious effort to eradicate it from the country.

He stressed the need of get every child up to 5 years administration polio vaccination during each drive.

The secretary said that over 8 lac kids will be vaccinated during the drive in the district.

Deputy Director IR, Zohaib Hassan and CEO health Dr Muhammad Iqbal were present.

