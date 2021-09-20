Secretary Health South Punjab orders action against parents of Polio refusal cases

Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, ordered CEOs District Health Authorities to initiate an action against parents of refusal cases during drive against Polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, ordered CEOs District Health Authorities to initiate an action against parents of refusal cases during drive against Polio.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he appealed parents to cooperate with government for eradicating crippling disease from the country during ongoing National Immunization Day (NID) Polio campaign.

He urged them to get their kids up to five administrated polio drops, adding that immediate action would be taken against parents who refuse it.

Mr Bhatti informed that two drops today could save lifelong disabilities of the kids and added that government attached great importance with healthcare facilities for masses.

Over 6.5 million kids would be administrated polio drops in 11 districts of South Punjab during the drive, Secretary health said and added that 23,318 teams have been deputed for the purpose in the region.