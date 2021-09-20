UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health South Punjab Orders Action Against Parents Of Polio Refusal Cases

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:21 PM

Secretary Health South Punjab orders action against parents of Polio refusal cases

Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, ordered CEOs District Health Authorities to initiate an action against parents of refusal cases during drive against Polio

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, ordered CEOs District Health Authorities to initiate an action against parents of refusal cases during drive against Polio.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he appealed parents to cooperate with government for eradicating crippling disease from the country during ongoing National Immunization Day (NID) Polio campaign.

He urged them to get their kids up to five administrated polio drops, adding that immediate action would be taken against parents who refuse it.

Mr Bhatti informed that two drops today could save lifelong disabilities of the kids and added that government attached great importance with healthcare facilities for masses.

Over 6.5 million kids would be administrated polio drops in 11 districts of South Punjab during the drive, Secretary health said and added that 23,318 teams have been deputed for the purpose in the region.

Related Topics

Polio Punjab From Government Million

Recent Stories

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress ..

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress freedom voices

31 seconds ago
 Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

Dr. Najeebullah appointed as Commissioner-IR

32 seconds ago
 Daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's epicenter stat ..

Daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's epicenter state show signs of easing

33 seconds ago
 Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Enter ..

Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering - Interior Ministry

37 seconds ago
 Russia's Communist Party Refuses to Recognize Elec ..

Russia's Communist Party Refuses to Recognize Election Results in Moscow Constit ..

6 minutes ago
 25 persons booked for illegal business of hospital ..

25 persons booked for illegal business of hospital wastes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.