Secretary Health Visits Civil Hospital Quetta

Published March 28, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Day after the emergency was restored following the suspension by the Young Doctor Association, Secretary Health Balochistan Noor ul Haq Baloch visited Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta to review the health care facilities in the government hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Day after the emergency was restored following the suspension by the Young Doctor Association, Secretary Health Balochistan Noor ul Haq Baloch visited Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta to review the health care facilities in the government hospital.

Commissioner Quetta division Sohail ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz and SSP Operations accompanied the Secretary Health.

In support of their demands, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) were on strike suspending the OPDs of the government hospitals for the last couple of months.

Last week, they forcefully closed down the Emergency services causing great inconvenience to the poor and needy patients hailing from across the province. Soon after the suspension, the provincial government took action against the striking YDA doctors and sent them to jail after taking a remand from the magistrate.

Secretary visited OPD, Casualty, Trauma Center, Surgery, Cardiac wards and MSD. MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Amin Mandokhail on the occasion briefed them about the health care facilities.

