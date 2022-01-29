UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Visits THQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Secretary Health for South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal paid surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu here Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Health for South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal paid surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu here Saturday.

He inquired about facilities provided by the hospital to patients. He moved to hospital's store to review procedure of medicines' supply, inspected cleanliness and present register to check punctuality of the staff.

Dr.

Niaz Ahmed, MS of the hospital briefed him about working of the hospital, medical equipments in use with performance of incumbent staff.

Meanwhile, CEO HealthDr Muhammad Fayyaz said that the government was using all possible means to protect people from corona.

While presiding over a meeting to launch of third campaign against corona, he said 500,000 people would be given first dose of vaccine and 227,800 people second dose in upcoming drive.

As many as 1160 mobile and 123 fixed teams were constituted to achieve the target, he said.

>