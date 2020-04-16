UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary HR For Polio Campaign Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:56 PM

Secretary HR for polio campaign amid COVID-19 restrictions

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Ribia Javeri Agha on Thursday suggested to carry out polio campaign during lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Ribia Javeri Agha on Thursday suggested to carry out polio campaign during lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that everybody was at home these days so it was an opportunity to start polio campaign with the protection measures.

"The polio campaign should not be suspended as it can lead to drastic results," she told APP.

"We has 12 cases in 2018 and 146 in 2019. Let's not allow figures to rise further", she added.

She said that although COVID-19 was a serious concern but polio was also a threat for the future generations.

Related Topics

Polio Lead 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in ..

18 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Resort to the Fiqh of Calam ..

18 minutes ago

Turkmen-Afghan talks in the field of transport

23 minutes ago

Russian Space Agency's Subsidiaries Team Up to Mak ..

1 minute ago

DPC to play role in implementing lockdown

1 minute ago

NA Speaker inducts Shehryar Afridi as member Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.