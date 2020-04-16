Secretary HR for polio campaign amid COVID-19 restrictions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Ribia Javeri Agha on Thursday suggested to carry out polio campaign during lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that everybody was at home these days so it was an opportunity to start polio campaign with the protection measures.

"The polio campaign should not be suspended as it can lead to drastic results," she told APP.

"We has 12 cases in 2018 and 146 in 2019. Let's not allow figures to rise further", she added.

She said that although COVID-19 was a serious concern but polio was also a threat for the future generations.