Secretary Labour visits Social Security Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Labour and Human Resources Sarah Aslam Thursday paid surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital Kot Lakhpat here.

She inspected emergency, different wards and operation theatre and observed the arrangements of cleanliness and medical facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

MS of the hospital briefed secretary labour Sarah Aslam about medical facilities and overall performance of the staff.

Sarah Aslam said on this occasion that administration was directed to look after patients on priority basis.

She said that developmental projects in hospital should be completed in time frame. She further said that workers and their families being provided best medical facilities in Social Security Hospitals. "Compromise over best medical facilities for the families of workers cannot be tolerated at all" she remarked.

Sarah Aslam further said that data of all patients in Social Security Hospitals being collected. She also visited social security directorate model town and checked online contribution and collection system.