UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Labour Visits Social Security Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:45 PM

Secretary Labour visits Social Security Hospital

Provincial Secretary Labour and Human Resources Sarah Aslam Thursday paid surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital Kot Lakhpat here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Labour and Human Resources Sarah Aslam Thursday paid surprise visit to the Social Security Hospital Kot Lakhpat here.

She inspected emergency, different wards and operation theatre and observed the arrangements of cleanliness and medical facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

MS of the hospital briefed secretary labour Sarah Aslam about medical facilities and overall performance of the staff.

Sarah Aslam said on this occasion that administration was directed to look after patients on priority basis.

She said that developmental projects in hospital should be completed in time frame. She further said that workers and their families being provided best medical facilities in Social Security Hospitals. "Compromise over best medical facilities for the families of workers cannot be tolerated at all" she remarked.

Sarah Aslam further said that data of all patients in Social Security Hospitals being collected. She also visited social security directorate model town and checked online contribution and collection system.

Related Topics

Visit All Best Labour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of human ..

11 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan stresses interfaith har ..

13 seconds ago

Syria to Send Delegation to UN Agriculture Confere ..

17 seconds ago

Federer clash beckons for Bautista Agut after win ..

21 seconds ago

Effective collaboration between Government, busine ..

7 minutes ago

Judiciary Service Tribunal constituted

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.