Secretary Labour visits to Gulberg dispensary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Labour & Human Resources Department (L&HRD) Sarah Aslam paid a surprise visit to Social Security dispensary Gulberg near Guru Mangat.

According to a spokesperson, woman Medical Officer briefed Sarah Aslam about medical facilities being provided to the patients.

Provincial Secretary Sarah Aslam showed satisfaction over ensuring the best medical facilities.

She said on this occasion that there was a need of betterment for this dispensary. Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) should plan for new dispensaries to provide maximum relief to the public.

She also inaugurated tree plantation drive in the department in which all officers and staff participated and planted trees.