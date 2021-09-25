Secretary makes surprise visit to KF hospital

The designated Secretary of Labor and Human Resources Liaquat Ali Chatha on Saturday paid a sudden visit to Khawaja Farid (KF) Social Security Hospital before taking charge of his portfolio here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The designated Secretary of Labor and Human Resources Liaquat Ali Chatha on Saturday paid a sudden visit to Khawaja Farid (KF) Social Security Hospital before taking charge of his portfolio here.

He held detailed inspection of various departments of the hospital and met with patients and their families to know about problems they were facing in the hospital.

Liaquat Ali Chatha directed the hospital's authority to ensure provision of medicines to patients admitted in different wards.

He asked to the health authority to provide maximum facilities to the relatives of patients as well.