Secretary pays visit to public hospitals in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care paid visit to different public hospitals to review their administrative measures and facilities being provided to their admitted patients here Friday.

Cap Muhammad Usman checked doctors' presence record, their duty schedule and paramedics working criterion at Government Shehbaz Sharif Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Hospital. He visited bed to bed at different wards to inquire after patients' health, heard their complaints and sought opinions in some cases to improve productivity of the said hospitals.

He reprimanded Shehbaz Sharif Hospital's administration for poor cleanliness with issued direction to improve the situation forthwith. He reviewed particularly arrangement held at gynae ward of Fatima Jinnah hospital and expressed satisfaction.

Speaking on the occasion he warned of taking stern action against negligence to be witnessed during patients' treatment in any of the hospital. He directed that mother and child must be observed keenly after conducting delivery. He said gynae hospitals' network was being expanded as per vision of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.