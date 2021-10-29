Secretary reviews RED for corona vaccination in Sialkot

Secretary Minerals Punjab Amir Ijaz Akbar visited Sialkot to review the ongoing 'Reach Every Door' (RED) campaign for corona vaccination

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Minerals Punjab Amir Ijaz Akbar visited Sialkot to review the ongoing 'Reach Every Door' (RED) campaign for corona vaccination.

He said that during the door-to-door campaign, every person over 12 years of age would be vaccinated.

Reviewing the performance of RED campaign at DC Office here, he said more than 50,000 people were being vaccinated on daily basis and so far 77 per cent of the target had been achieved. He said the remaining people would be vaccinated in the next two weeks.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, CEO Health Sialkot Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, District Coordinator IRMNCH/ Nutrition Programme Dr Shehzad Iqbal, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Naveed Farjad and Dr Shiraz were also present.