Secretary Social Welfare for 100pc Red Corona vaccination drive targets

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Social Welfare Punjab, Hassan Iqbal, paid a surprise visit and chaired a meeting to review speed of RED coronavirus vaccination campaign.

He said that the provincial government has taken various measures to protect the people from epidemics and diseases.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi gave briefing on Corona Reach Every Door Campaign to Secretary.

Secretary Social Welfare directed the health department teams to ensure hundred percent targets of Red Corona Vaccination Campaign and strive hard to eradicate the pandemic.

He also ordered the officials concerned to strictly monitor the Corona vaccination teams.

Secretary directed to ensure 100 percent protective Corona vaccine to schools and college students.

He urged the citizens to must inoculate Corona vaccine to save their lives instead of paying attention on rumours.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue ,Waqar Ali, ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, CEO Health and Health Officials were present in the meeting.